CM Edappadi K Palaniswami condoles death of minister's PA, sons in Cuddalore road accident

He directed the district administration to extend all assistance to the bereaved family and to provide treatment to the injured.

Published: 08th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday condoled the death of KR Loganathan, additional special PA to Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and his two sons in a road accident at Ivathakudi in Cuddalore earlier in the day.

CM extends Deepavali greetings 
The Chief Minister has greeted President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of Deepavali. He also sent a bouquet to them along with the message. Conveying his greetings to the President, Vice-President and Governor, he said: “On this auspicious occasion, may the glow of the ‘Festival of Lights’ usher in peace, prosperity and good health.”

In his message to the Prime Minister, he said “My warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead. On this festive occasion of Diwali, may the ‘Glow of Lights’ bring in peace and prosperity to one and all in India.”

