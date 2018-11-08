TNPCB extends scope of air quality monitoring

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) studies air quality to assess

the impact of firecrackers during Deepavali every year, this time it has stepped up its game. Instead of the usual two-day monitoring -- before Deepavali and on the festival day -- it has set up the assessment for 14 days starting from October 31.

The study would calculate the time it took for the pollution in the air to subside.



From this, the Board would also measure Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5), in addition to PM 10, to assess the amount of fine particulate matter in the air post-festival. Until 2017, officials had only measured the amount of PM 10, Nitrous oxide (N2O) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) in the air.



PM 2.5 refers to particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. "The larger particles in the spectrum are 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. In high levels, PM 2.5 can reduce visibility and even get into the lungs of people, given its size," said a senior TNPCB official. The new measure is being

taken as per the Supreme Court's guidelines.



The number of days of assessment has been increased to check how long it takes for the pollution in the air to subside, the official added. In order to measure noise and air pollution, measuring instruments are usually placed in different parts of the city -- residential areas, sensitive zones and mixed zones.

The findings are combined and the report sent for analysis. This year, the monitoring will continue for seven days after Deepavali, the official explained.



Speaking to Express, chief scientific research officer (CSRO) of TNPCB P Sai Prasad said, "Based on the findings, we shall research the factors that cause pollution and the types of crackers that cause

it."

