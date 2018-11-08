Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB extends scope of air quality monitoring

The number of days of assessment has been increased to check how long it takes for the pollution in the air to subside, said TNPCB.

Published: 08th November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Deepavali_crackers

Image for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) studies air quality to assess
the impact of firecrackers during Deepavali every year, this time it has stepped up its game. Instead of the usual two-day monitoring -- before Deepavali and on the festival day -- it has set up the assessment for 14 days starting from October 31.

The study would calculate the time it took for the pollution in the air to subside.

From this, the Board would also measure Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5), in addition to PM 10, to assess the amount of fine particulate matter in the air post-festival. Until 2017, officials had only measured the amount of PM 10, Nitrous oxide (N2O) and Sulphur dioxide (SO2) in the air.

PM 2.5 refers to particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. "The larger particles in the spectrum are 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. In high levels, PM 2.5 can reduce visibility and even get into the lungs of people, given its size," said a senior TNPCB official. The new measure is being
taken as per the Supreme Court's guidelines.

The number of days of assessment has been increased to check how long it takes for the pollution in the air to subside, the official added. In order to measure noise and air pollution, measuring instruments are usually placed in different parts of the city -- residential areas, sensitive zones and mixed zones.

The findings are combined and the report sent for analysis. This year, the monitoring will continue for seven days after Deepavali, the official explained.

Speaking to Express, chief scientific research officer (CSRO) of TNPCB P Sai Prasad said, "Based on the findings, we shall research the factors that cause pollution and the types of crackers that cause
it."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPCB Deepavali Supreme Court guideline pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp