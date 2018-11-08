Woman hurt in ‘acid’ attack, two arrested

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM : A 20-year-old woman sustained injuries on her neck and chest after a gang of rowdies reportedly hurled a bottle of acid aimlessly on to a group of people during a clash. The woman, identified as P Kausalya of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, is undergoing treatment at government Rameswaram hospital. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident took place when a some tipsy youth from TMS Nagar of the Island Town picked up a quarrel with Rajiv Gandhi Nagar residents, who registered their opposition against the former consuming alcohol in their area and creating ruckus in a drunken stupor.Sources said that the accused had with them a liquid used to clean conch purportedly to attack their rival group in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

“However, the accused threw the acid aimlessly at the residents gathered on the spot, injuring the woman,” sources said. Following the incident, residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar picketed the Rameswaram Town police station, demanding the arrest of the accused. After a preliminary inquiry, police took four suspects into custody.

Cops yet to confirm nature of the liquid

Rameswaram:The relatives of Kausalya opposed an inquiry by a policeman attached to the town police station. They requested the district police to send a woman police officer for the inquiry. Speaking to Express, Rameswaram DSP Magesh said that the police were yet to confirm whether it was indeed acid that was used in the attack. Meanwhile, sources said that the accused threw a liquid which is used to clean conch purportedly to attack their rival group in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.