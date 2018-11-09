DMK mum as parties vent ire against Vijay-starrer Sarkar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chorus against Vijay-starrer Sarkar from the political parties including AIADMK, AMMK, PMK and a few others reached its crescendo on Thursday while the principal opposition party DMK maintained stoic silence. Significantly, AIADMK ministers and their bete noire Dhinakaran were united in criticising the film.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters: “The death of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) has given new boldness to the actors. When she was alive, no one dared to produce this kind of film. We would have appreciated their valour, had they produced such films when she was alive.”TTV Dhinakaran put forward strong criticism against the content of the film. “Had they produced such a film when Amma was alive, we would have accepted that they are really courageous. Producing such a film when she is not around shows how far they are civilised.”

On the criticism against freebies in Sarkar, Dhinakaran said there were many schemes which were provided free of cost to people since they benefited the needy. Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss took exception to the smoking scenes in Sarkar and urged the producers of this film to remove the these scenes.

Tension prevailed at theatres in Chennai which screened ‘Sarkar’ on Thursday, after AIADMK workers staged protests and burnt posters.

Banners removed in Karur

Posters and banners placed in front of theatres were torn and removed, leaving the actor’s fans furious. Tearing off and removing banners in front of the theatres is inappropriate, said fans. Police sources said the banners were removed by muniipal officials as they were erected without permission. The police were with them just for bundobust purpose while taking it down.

Producer’s Murugadoss-arrest tweet creates flutter

Chennai: Even as protests against Vijay’s latest film Sarkar were staged in many parts of the State, a tweet from the verified Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, the film’s producer, claiming that police were on their way to arrest the film’s director A R Murugadoss created a flutter late Thursday night. However, police clarified that personnel had merely been deployed at Murugadoss’ house for his protection.

“BREAKING NEWS: Police reach Director A.R.Murugadoss residence to arrest him,” tweeted Sun Pictures at 10.53pm on Thursday. The police, however, clarified to Express that the director was not being arrested. Soon, the Sun Pictures also tweeted the same. Later, Murugadoss too clarified it. “Police had come to my house late tonight and banged the door several times. Since I was not there they left the premises. Right now I was told there is no police outside my house,” he tweeted.