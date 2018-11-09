Gold for compost competition gains traction

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Garbage disposal is a challenge for most cities in the country. For Tiruchy, increasing participation of city residents in the corporation's weekly contest for those with home composting

facilities is cause for optimism in reduction of daily waste generation.



Every week, the corporation gives away a 1-gm gold coin to three residents with home composting facilities. In order to participate, one must register through the Smart Trichy mobile app of the civic

body. The competition started in the first week of September and so far, there have been 11 winners. On average, 10 residents take part in this competition and winners are usually announced on Wednesdays.

"After receiving the application, our officials will visit the resident to inspect the home composting facility. Based on their report, we will consider the application for the lucky draw and winners will get gold coins," said officials.

The corporation has received sponsorship of Rs 5 lakh to run the contest. The competition’s success can be gauged by several residents having set up small vegetable gardens, using the recycled waste or compost.

"We are using the pipe compost facility for recycling wet waste. The compost made from wet waste from our house is used in the vegetable garden. The corporation should continue this contest and more

residents should set up home composting facilities," said Hemalatha Durairaj, a city resident and a winner of the competition.

Notably, this competition has encourages more residents to set up the facility for recycling wet waste at source. "We have already set up home composting facilities in 25 houses. In the coming days, another 25 houses will be included. This competition serves as motivation to many residents to set up the facility,"

said Sivakumar Ramamoorthy, president, Shanmuga Nagar Resident Welfare Association and also a competition winner.

This apart, the corporation has already directed bulk waste generators - those churning out more than more 50 kg of waste every day - to set up their own recycling systems. Thus, the State's plan to van plastic, increasing acceptability among residents for home composting and recycling facilities with bulk

generators are expected to reduce the garbage disposal burden of the city.

"More than 100 residents have some sort of recycling facility, but this will not create an immediate reduction in daily garbage generation. However, in the long run, we can expect a major portion of

the garbage to be recycled at source. This apart, the compost from our composting facility is given to farmers for free. So, we can expect relief for the city's garbage burden in the future," said sources.







