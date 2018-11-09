Jaya is not property of any party, says TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : AMMK leader and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday claimed that a leader (Jayalalithaa) cannot be described as the exclusive right or property of a particular political party and hence he cannot be prevented from using the name ‘Amma’ or photograph of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in his party flag.

There is no possibility of any confusion in the minds of public and therefore, no damage or irreparable hardship will be caused to the AIADMK by the AMMK’s use of the term ‘Amma’ and her picture in his party flag, Dhinakaran said while opposing a suit moved by the AIADMK to restrain him from using the term and picture.