Kasturba Gandhi hospital gets RFID tags to stop baby theft

In the RFID tagging system, the tags will be attached to the baby, and its mother and the attender concerned immediately after the baby is born.

Published: 09th November 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health minister C Vijaya Baskar during inauguration of the Fertility Research Centre at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital on Thursday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Government Hospital for Women and Children, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging system was implemented at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital to prevent baby theft on Thursday. Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar inaugurated the RFID facility along with other facilities — Fertility Research Centre, Breast Milk Bank and Antenatal Wellness Centre.

In the RFID tagging system, the tags will be attached to the baby, and its mother and the attender concerned immediately after the baby is born. The tag will carry details of the baby and its mother. In case of baby theft, when the baby is moved beyond a fixed distance, the units installed with antenna and transceivers in the ward will read the microchip in the RFID tag and raise an alarm. The Kilpauk Medical Hospital too is going to implement the RFID in a week, said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean of the hospital. “We will implement the system in a week or so,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital will also start the Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), a fertility treatment that involves placing high fertility sperms inside a woman’s uterus. “Next we are planning to start in vitro fertilisation procedure in the near future, where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, then transferred to uterus.

These are expensive procedures and the patients from poor economic background cannot afford these treatments at private hospitals,” said Dr S Vijaya, Director of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital. The Fertility Research Centre will also carry out research, the doctor said. 

