Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, disqualified MLAs meet VK Sasikala​

Sasikala, the deposed AIADMK leader, is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara prison.

Published: 09th November 2018 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and some of the disqualified party MLAs Friday met VK Sasikala at a prison here.

This was the first meeting the former legislators had with Sasikala post a Madras High court order upholding their disqualification by Speaker P Dhanapal last year.

Sasikala, the deposed AIADMK leader, is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara prison here.

Dhinakaran was accompanied by a group of disqualified MLAs besides a couple of sitting legislators, all loyal to him.

Later, speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said the disqualified MLAs had earlier expressed their desire to meet her.

He said she appreciated their decision to face bypolls rather than appealing against the Madras High Court order in the Supreme Court.

"They discussed the High Court verdict and our future activities. She is aware of everything and she said it is the right decision (to face polls)," Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew, said.

One of the disqualified MLAs, P Palaniappan, said Sasikala was doing well.

He said she appreciated them for their decision to face elections.

He also said the disqualified MLAs were united and that they consulted Dhinakaran over important matters.

The Madras High Court had on October 25 upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice disqualifying 18 rebel AIADMK legislators, in a huge relief to the K Palaniswami government.

They were disqualified on September 18 last year by Dhanapal under the anti-defection law after they met the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and expressed loss of confidence in Palaniswami.

Though they had initially decided to appeal against the October 25 verdict, the disqualified MLAs later chose to face the bypolls.

