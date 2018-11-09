Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Forest department employee moves HC seeking protection from superior allegedly sexually abusing her

A woman employee of the forest department in Coimbatore district has moved the HC seeking protection from her immediate superior, who is allegedly sexually abusing her.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman employee of the forest department in Coimbatore district has moved the HC seeking protection from her immediate superior, who is allegedly sexually abusing her. She prayed for a directive to the department to instal CCTVs at her workplace and probe her complaint. Justice S Vimala, before whom the writ petition came up, ordered notice to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and four others and posted the same for further hearing after two weeks.

Petitioner said she was working in the department from March, 2017. Her immediate superior, the forester, started harassing her. Since she was the only woman employee, she could not share the harassment to any of the male colleagues. She claimed he abused her both verbally and physically on December 20, 2017. She complained to the forest ranger, but no action was taken.

Since the harassment continued, she, along with her husband met the DFO at his office on July 23 last and lodged a complaint. The DFO forwarded the complaint to the Enquiry committee (Vishaka Committee) headed by a woman officer. However, following alleged exertion of pressure by the forester through the trade union, the woman officer was transferred and enquiry came to a halt. Hence, the present petition for a directive to the authorities.

