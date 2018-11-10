Disqualified MLAs and TTV Dhinakaran meet Sasikala in jail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and most of the 18 disqualified MLAs met VK Sasikala on Friday at Bengaluru prison and discussed the strategies for the future and for the by-elections to their constituencies.

“During the meeting, Sasikala appreciated the decision of the disqualified MLAs to face the by-elections. She said she too had received many letters from party cadre that the disqualified MLAs should face the by-elections instead of challenging the Madras HC order,” Dhinakaran told reporters after meeting Sasikala.

He said that the 18 disqualified MLAs took the decision unitedly not to go on an appeal and that there was no difference of views.

Asked why Telugu Desam party chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not contact him for forming an alliance against the BJP, Dhinakaran said, “Perhaps he might have thought the AMMK is too small a party.” In this connection, asked what would be his decision if secular parties approached him for an alliance, Dhinakaran said, “We can’t be part of an alliance in which the DMK is a partner. We cannot go with the DMK. We will fight the future elections in alliance with like-minded parties; if needed we will go it alone and ensure victory.”

On the agitations staged by the AIADMK cadre against the film ‘Sarkar’, Dhinakaran said the ruling party had mishandled the issue by giving free publicity to that film. He also said the ruling party had agitated to cover up its failure in containing dengue and other viral fever in the State.

