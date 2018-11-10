No reason for Stalin to get elated: Tamilisai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said there is no reason for DMK president MK Stalin to get elated because of his meeting with Telugu Desam party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu since Naidu has been meeting leaders who have already been opposing BJP.

Before meeting Stalin, Naidu had met former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, AICC president Rahul Gandhi and had formed a mega alliance.

"He has not formed any new alliance. Naidu has met only the leaders who have already been opposing the BJP. That is all,” she said on the meeting between Naidu and Stalin.

On Naidu’s remark that the meetings were to safeguard democracy, she said “It is a big irony that Naidu says this after shaking hands with Congress which imposed Emergency, suppressed freedom of press and killed democracy.”