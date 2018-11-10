Swine flu: 2 more die at Madurai Rajaji hospital, toll rises to 11

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With two more women succumbing to swine flu, the death toll touched 11 at Government Rajaji hospital on Thursday night.The hospital sources identified the deceased as S Subbulakshmi (61), a resident of Tirumangalam in Madurai, and P Lakshmi (55), a resident of Keelamathur near Thiruvedagam in Madurai.

While Subbulakshmi, who was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, tested positive for H1N1 virus, P Lakshmi, who was admitted on Sunday, tested positive for influenza virus. Both the women developed pulmonary complications and died while receiving treatment at the quarantine swine flu ward of the hospital.

Sources added that two more persons also died in the past two days, including R Arul (32), from Virudhunagar district, who died on Wednesday and A Jeevitha (19), from Dindigul district, who succumbed to infection. Presently, 18 people, including four children, were receiving treatment for swine flu, and 107 people, including two dengue infected patients, were receiving treatment for fever, said hospital authorities.