Tamil Nadu assembly to meet in first week of January

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Assembly will be meeting in the first week of January with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The Assembly session, which discussed the budgetary allocations and demands for grants for various departments, were adjourned sine die on July 9. The House did not meet for the monsoon session.

As per the rules of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the numbers of days between two sessions should not exceed 180 days. As such, the House will have to meet in the first week of January. This is the first session of the Assembly after the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 18 MLAs and after they decided to face the by-elections.

The session assumes significance since actor and leader of Mukkulathor Pulippadai S Karunas on October 3 filed a petition seeking to move a resolution in the Assembly for the removal of Speaker Dhanapal, charging that he was acting in a partisan manner.

Official sources said this issue would not be taken on the first day when the Governor would address the House. The Speaker might take it up next day. If Karunas raises this in the Assembly, it has to be supported by a sufficient number of MLAs.