If welfare schemes are criticised, a true party cadre would get angry: EPS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: On a day politicos cutting across party lines condemned the dissolution of Sri Lankan Parliament, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the constitutional crisis in the neighbouring country a ‘Murder of Democracy’. Addressing reporters at the city airport on Saturday, the chief minister did not mince his words while raising concerns over the rights of Tamils in the Island Nation.

Later, Palaniswami launched a broadside against the Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin, saying the latter viewed winning the polls as the a means to power, and was not concerned with uplifting the lot of the citizens. He was equally categorical in dismissing allegations against AIADMK cadre for unleashing violence against theatres screening Vijay-starrer Sarkar. “If welfare schemes are criticised, a true party cadre would get angry. However, those wreaking violence on cinema halls were not from our party,” he said.

Singling out DMK for its sustained campaign to defame the government, the chief minister said, “Once DMK allied with the BJP, and was also a part of the Central government, with Murasoli Maran even bagging a portfolio. When Murasoli maran was hospitalized for over a year, he enjoyed the perks of the post. If they could ally with BJP, how can they take a moral higher ground and criticise AIADMK, which is having cordial relations with the Centre. We are not allying with the BJP. We support them when they do good for the people.”

Castigating the DMK for its shifting loyalties based on what party enjoyed power at the centre, Palaniswami said, “Whenever the BJP loses support, DMK shifts allegiance to Congress. It shifts loyalty to be always in power. Were the DMK concerned over issues afflicting the State, why did they not raise Palar Dam issue with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu when they landed in Delhi to cobble together an alliance.” Palar has been an emotive issue ever since Andhra Pradesh government constructed about 20 check dams across the river, which is one of the main sources of water for the people in the northern districts of the State.

Clearing the air on allegations of corruption against incumbent ministers, Palaniswami said that the allegations were baseless. “All the scams happened during the DMK regime. If Stalin says he has no involvement in any scam, why did he move a court for stay on DVAC inquiry into the construction of the secretariat,” he questioned.

Lashing out against Kamal Haasan, the chief minister said that Kamal was reprising his tinsel town avatar in the political sphere as well. Taking a jibe at the actor, the chief minister said that the actor would draw a blank, as he did at box office.