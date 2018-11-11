Madras HC seeks details on courses in Trigger Point Therapy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre and Medical Council of India (MCI) to answer whether there is any super-specialty diploma or super-specialty course available in Trigger Point Therapy and Musculo-Skeletal Therapy and how many experts in the said techniques are available in the country.

Impressed over the ‘miraculous’ recovery of a nine-year-old boy, who was till recently in the Persistent Vegetative State (PVS) and whose father had moved the High Court for his mercy killing, a bench headed by Justice N Kirubakaran gave the directive on November 8 last.

Passing further interim orders on the petition from R Thirumeni, father of the boy, the bench said in case no such diploma or course is offered, MCI should consider introducing such a course. Also, if any expertise is needed, the council can get the same from foreign countries by inviting experts for giving training to Indian students or physiotherapists. The central government and MCI have to come out with their response on the next date of hearing on November 29, the bench added.

“Trigger Point Therapy, which has worked wonders on the child, who was in a PVS, is said to be part of the syllabus prescribed for Physiotherapy course. If most of the physiotherapists are unable to make use of the therapy for betterment of patients, it can only be said either they are unaware of the therapy or they lack specialisation in the same,” the bench said.

The bench noted that after reading newspaper reports, many parents of similarly placed children were approaching Anirudha Medical Organisation Private Limited, where the boy is undergoing treatment. But, most of them are living below poverty line and could not afford. The pressure is so much that the hospital is unable to give treatment to all patients, free of cost. When the hospital is able to show that the treatment given by it has proved to be a magical one for brain damaged children, its services could be utilised in a proper manner by Central and State governments. They can provide sponsorships, so that more children can be benefited, the judges said.

Secretaries of Union and State Health departments would be summoned, if they fail to respond by November 29 to the queries raised by the court, the bench warned.