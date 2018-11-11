Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami slams MK Stalin for not raising Palar issue with Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Saturday dubbed DMK as opportunist, saying the Dravidian party's chief M K Stalin did not raise the Palar river issue during his meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Palanisamy, referring to the meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and DMK leader Stalin on Friday at Chennai, wondered why the issue of the neighbouring state constructing check dams across the river Palar was not flagged by the leader of the opposition.

"DMK is taking steps to forge an opportunistic alliance," the Chief Minister told reporters when asked about the meeting between the two leaders.

On the "BJP is communal," refrain of the DMK, Palaniswami wondered if the Stalin led party was not aware of it when it joined forces with the saffron party years ago.

DMK was part of the BJP-led NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Chief Minister alleged that Stalin had not raised the issue of Palar affecting Tamil Nadu as he wanted only power and was not interested in the welfare of the people.

Naidu had met Stalin at Chennai Friday as part of his efforts to cobble up a front against the saffron party.

To a question on 18 disqualified MLAs and their clamour to hold protest to flag 'non-development,' of their assembly segments, the Chief Minister blamed them for the sluggish development in their constituencies.

However, welfare schemes were being executed in all the constituencies, he said.

The chief minister said the DMK failed to provide evidence against ministers against whom it had levelled corruption charges.

He wondered why the DMK had sought a stay from court in connection with the Omandurar Secretariat case, pertaining to alleged irregularities its construction during the previous DMK rule, if it had nothing to fear.

On the controversy over the Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', Palanisamy said the media should disseminiate to the public, the benefits that accrued to the beneficiaries through the freebie schemes.

Even the film director's relatives had benefited due to the scheme, he said.

The media should also highlight salaries drawn by the actors and also the exorbitant prices of tickets, he said.

Asked about actor Kamal Hassan's criticism on the issue, the chief minister said that when he had faced a similar problem for his picture, he had remarked that he would leave the country.

"When he cannot tackle his own problem, how he will solve people's problems?," Palanisamy asked, adding that the actor has now ventured into politics after retirement from filmdom.

During the peak of a controversy involving his movie 'Vishwaroopam,' Haasan he had made the remark about leaving the country.