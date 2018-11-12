Home States Tamil Nadu

172 names missing in final list of Teachers Recruitment Board, claims association

Published: 12th November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Art Teachers’ Welfare Association on Saturday alleged that names of nearly 172  teachers selected by Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) have not been disclosed, leading to a lack of transparency. 

The association has been alleging several irregularities in the recruitment process over the last one month and demanding that certificate verification be carried out again. 

An official from TRB denied all allegations and said the process was conducted fairly.

“While the final list of selected candidates has been released, names of 172 candidates have not been released. They have been kept under a reserved category. The board has not given any explanation,” said SA Rajkumar from the association.

The TRB had invited applications to fill 1,325 vacant teaching posts in physical education, stitching, drawing and music. Candidates who have a government Technical Examination certificate (higher grade) and Technical Teacher’s certificate were invited to apply.

Around 35,000 candidates appeared for the written examination in 2017. Totally, 2,650 were shortlisted. On October 12, the final list was released. 

“Names of many less qualified and unqualified candidates have featured in the list of candidates selected for the post of special teachers in government-funded schools,” said Rajkumar.

“The caste of a certain candidate has been mentioned as SC in the interview call list, while the same candidate is listed under MBC under the final list,” he said.

It should be noted that the registration fees for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates is half that of the sum for Most Backward Caste (MBC) candidates.

He alleged that another candidate, who was called for interview under a caste reservation was selected under the widow category. “She was not listed as widow in the interview call list,” he said.

Candidates who took their exams in Tamil and pursued their education and other exams in Tamil were given a 20 per cent consideration. 

Express had already reported on another allegation that many candidates who scored better, were not on the Tamil priority list. They were allegedly asked to produce ‘Tamil Medium’ certificate for technical exams (including practical work such as stitching and drawing), which cannot be taken in a language, according to an official.

A TRB official said two candidates were called for interview for every vacant position.

“The discrepancy in credentials between the first and second list came from the wrong inputs submitted by candidates in the online applications. We may reconsider certain candidates only if there is a government order in their favour,” the official said.

