Black magic punishment for vandalism in Tamil Nadu?

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The pasting of posters on public property is an offence yet it continues to be a big problem across the State. However, a graffiti meant to stop the defacing of Tennur bridge pillars in Tiruchy has pushed standards to the limit as it warned of the use of black magic/witchcraft to punish offenders.

Residents hold the city Corporation responsible as it gave permission to volunteers to put up the graffiti on the pillars of the flyover. Permission for the graffiti was given as the civic body hoped it would beautify the bridge pillars.

Instead, it has badly backfired. With the flyover situated opposite a school, residents feel what has been written could poison young minds.

“This is against scientific temper emphasised by the Indian Constitution and we are sending a wrong message to people. Such kinds of activities should be stopped and the graffiti removed,” said R Arasezhilan, a resident.

Though the city has beautiful graffiti work about the need to protect the environment, the artwork promoting superstition has raised concerns among residents.

“We do not know who has done this graffiti. But authorities should ensure public property is not used to spread these kinds of messages. In fact, this is a more serious offence than defacement,” said KS Vaidhyanathan, another resident.

Though police vehicles are usually parked under the bridge, the men in uniform also missed this graffiti. Interestingly, despite the dark warnings, the bridge pillars continue to be defaced. Some residents claimed the graffiti could be a prank to scare people.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner N Ravichandran said civic body officials will visit the spot.