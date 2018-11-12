Cobra rescued from Tamil Nadu businessman's car, released in Madukkarai forest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A five-foot-long Spectacled cobra that had found refuge in the chassis (the base frame of a vehicle) of a car was rescued and released into the reserve forest at Mattathukadu near Madukkarai.

Though its constant hissing had given it away when the car’s owner was en route to a village in Tirupur, he had to bring it into a showroom in Thennampalayam Pirivu in Neelambur before the snake could be removed from the vehicle.

N Vignesh Raj, owner of a knitwear company in Tirupur, was headed to Muthur (Tirupur district) with a relative to attend a wedding. Starting out on Thursday evening, Vignesh noticed a constant hissing sound emanating from the depths of the car. It was when he stopped to check the source that he caught a glimpse of a snake moving in the chassis.

With no way of safely chasing away the snake, he continued driving to his village. However, when he checked again, there was no sign of the reptile. Villagers suggested that it had probably slithered away somewhere along the way.

Not entirely satisfied with that assurance, Vignesh sought the help of a car showroom in Thennampalayam Pirivu. He was asked to come in on Friday to have the car checked. It took half an hour and the removal of two wheels to trace the snake to the chassis.

Soon after it was discovered, the snake slithered out of the car. Though workers at the showroom were prepared to beat it to death, snake catcher R Sanjay was called.

Sanjay, member of Save The Snakes with over 7,000 rescues to his credit, arrived at the showroom at 3 pm on Friday afternoon and safely rescued the snake. He identified it as the common spectacled cobra.

While the episode ended with both humans and the snake safely going their way, it was a nerve-wracking experience for Vignesh. Having seen the snake in the chassis, he was naturally terrified. He had to make sure that he did not open the car doors or windows till he reached the showroom to keep the snake out, he narrated.

Save the snakes

Sanjay, member of Save The Snakes with over 7,000 rescues to his credit, arrived at the showroom at 3 pm on Friday afternoon and safely rescued the snake. He identified it as the common spectacled cobra