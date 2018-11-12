Retired government nurse held after Tamil Nadu woman’s death due to post-abortion complexities

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former government hospital nurse alleged to have been running a clinic in a village in Salem district was arrested on Saturday after a pregnant woman died of complications days after she allegedly underwent an abortion at the clinic last month.

Directorate of Medical Services officials raided the clinic run by Saroja  (69) at Vembadithalam and seized large quantities of pills used to induce medical termination of pregnancy. She is suspected of performing sex-selective abortions.

Salem police arrested Saroja for quackery. Health officials said Saroja had run the clinic for over 35 years. “She worked at Government Medical College Hospital, Salem. She took voluntary retirement in the late 1980s and has run the clinic since,” said Dr M Valarmathi, Deputy Director of Medical Rural Health and Family Welfare, Salem.

Health officials tracked down Saroja after one Uma died on October 27 at a private hospital in Salem.

“We received complaints she had undergone an abortion at Saroja’s clinic,” said Dr Valarmathi. The clinic was raided on October 29.

“But she was absconding. When we again went on Saturday, she was attending to a patient. We found abortion pills and equipment (to perform abortion),” she said. Kondalampatty police are investigating

Did not know Uma: Saroja

Saroja told officials she did not know Uma. The private hospital said Uma was referred by an Edappadi hospital which Express could not reach.

