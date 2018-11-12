Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government seeks list of unfit teachers, non-teaching staff

Published: 12th November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of School Education has ordered chief educational officers (CEOs) of all districts to submit to it by Thursday (November 15) lists of ‘unfit’ teachers and non-teaching staff - i.e., those who do not do their work properly.

A list of teachers with sexual harassment complaints against them is also to be made.

“Some teachers do not come to school in time and do not take classes. A few of them do only trade union work,” said an Education Department official here.

“The Director has also asked us to create a list of teachers who have complaints of sexual harassment against them.”

Names of those who have taken long leave to live or work in foreign countries is also to be sent to the directorate.

“These problems are affecting education of students and development of schools. Though some such staff have been suspended for their actions, the government might be creating a list of names so that they might be might asked to retire compulsorily,” the official said.

The order said CEOs concerned should review the work of teachers and non-teaching staff through heads of schools.

The school heads should make a list of teachers who show carelessness in teaching or are otherwise unfit for the job.

Block educational officers (BEOs) should similarly create the list of non-teaching staff who are not fit for their work, Director of School Education V C Rameswara Murugan said in the order.

Heads of schools and BEOs,  respectively, should also prepare lists of teachers and non-teaching staff who have been working for over 25 years and are more than 50 years of age.

They should review the work of these staff and sent the details, also by November 15, to the directorate. If anyone should be asked to retire compulsorily, this too should be mentioned in the letter, the order said.

