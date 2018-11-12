Two days after TN Health Minister receives complaint, Pudukai village gets clean water

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Days after a couple from Sempattividuthi complained to Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar about the non-availability of clean drinking water in their village, water supply has been provided to the village.

On Friday, Ramadass and his wife Rajakumari took up the issue with the health minister when he was presiding over an event.

The couple told Vijaya Baskar that the village was being supplied with turbid water. They also showed him a sample of the water. After giving a patient hearing the couple, the minister called a district rural development authority official over the phone and directed to address the issue. Subsequently, on Saturday morning works began and by evening a new motor was pumping drinking water to the villagers.

Ramadas said, “The Minister’s understanding of our plight and his phone call made this possible. We are not sure if petitioning with officials alone would have got us clean water this soon. By 6 pm yesterday (Saturday), a compressor was brought in and one of the damaged bore well was fixed.”

There are three borewells in the village and two were beyond repair. The people were pleasantly surprised as officials had promised action in three days, but the work was finished very next day.