Tamil Nadu to frame guidelines for fire safety in hospital buildings

CHENNAI: The rules for high-rise hospital buildings in the state are likely to undergo change as prior compliance certificate from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services could be made compulsory if the suggestions which are being vetted by officials could get the nod.

This comes as the Tamil Nadu government is on the verge of framing guidelines for fire safety methods in existing hospital buildings and a crucial meeting is convened on Wednesday seeking remarks from various government departments over the set of suggestions given by experts.

Official sources told Express that the meeting was crucial as this would decide on the actions being taken by stakeholder departments before the experts committee meeting, which is also scheduled for this month.

“The regulatory departments like department of Health and Family Welfare department, Fire and Rescue Services, the Electricity Board, the state pollution control board, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning will discuss the suggestions following which the final recommendations will be made by the state-level experts’ committee later this month,” sources said.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu government survey found private and government hospitals lacking fire safety mechanisms in one way or other. The fire safety guidelines for hospitals are being framed following the Madras High Court order in September last year in a case filed by social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugham, who is also a member of the state expert committee.

Interestingly, it is only Shanmugham’s suggestions, which are likely to be taken up in the meeting. Among one of the suggestions put forth is the need for private consortium to be formed which will have modern fire-fighting equipment in times of need. This consortium was suggested to be formed from the funds collected from the violators of fire safety guidelines.

The suggestions call for amendments to be made in the department of Fire and Rescue Services, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) which is similar to National Buildings Code of India. This means the hospital built in panchayat, municipality or corporation limits will have a uniform set of rules.

The suggestions are also to push for a monitoring committee to inspect private sector hospitals and removal of terrace and basement violations in private hospitals and to insist on zero tolerance on new buildings.

Key suggestions

1. All high-rise hospitals to operate only after getting prior compliance certificate from TN Fire and Rescue Services and completion certificate from CMDA or DTCP

2. Planning Permission for hospitals should be given only after obtaining NOC and fire licence from the department of Fire and Rescue Services

3. Operation theatre, paediatrics, neo-natal, trauma care, geriatric, gynaecology and labour wards should be preferably located in lower level of multi-storied buildings

4. Hospital ambience should be heat-resistant and light weight wood should be avoided

5. Hospital department with ground plus two floors should have to do self-appraisal of fire safety norms

6. DFRS to strictly enforce the National Building Code of India Guidelines for different types of hospital buildings

7. No basement to be allowed if the hospital is vulnerable to flooding

Why safety guidelines are necessary

1. More than 90 pc hospitals don’t comply with fire service regulations

2. Some hospitals have fire safety equipment but they are not in working condition

3. Hospitals in Chennai have not obtained fire audit certification

4. There is lack of patient evacuation plan and disaster management plan during emergencies

5. Ramps are not made available in majority of hospitals