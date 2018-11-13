TN Registration department asks registrar to conduct regular inspections in offices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Madras High Court ticked off the Registration department over the delay in submitting documents, the department has asked the district registrar to conduct regular inspections in the sub-registrar offices to verify whether the documents are in order.

Inspector General of Registration department J Kumaragurubaran told Express that after the Madras High Court order, the department has been cautious in ensuring such incidents do not happen and has warned the officials that responsibilities would be fixed for any anomaly in maintaining the documents and certificates.