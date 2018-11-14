AIADMK unveils new statue of Jayalalithaa at party HQ in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday unveiled a new statue of late general secretary of AIADMK, J Jayalalithaa, at party headquarters and launched the news channel, News J, which will be the mouthpiece of the party, at a function here.

Both leaders unveiled the bronze statue of Jayalalithaa, weighing around 800 kg. It replaced the statue which was unveiled on February 24 after criticism from many quarter that the statue did not resemble Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and party functionaries offered floral tributes to the statue.

Later, Palaniswami said “Late leader J Jayalalithaa launched Jaya TV to inform the one-and-a-half crore AIADMK cadre about the welfare schemes and other information. But the channel was swallowed by a selfish gang.”

He said government and Press should act as both eyes for nurturing democracy. While reporting news, freedom of individuals should be protected. It is better to avoid information contrary to truth, he said.

“I reiterate this point because a section of the Press is giving importance to negative news while according lesser importance to welfare schemes of the government. Carrying news about welfare schemes does not mean extending support to the existing government.

The Press should understand that such news will help poor living in remote places,” said PalaniswamiTracing the origin of television channel and their impact over a period, Panneerselvam recalled how MG Ramachandran was closely associated with Press and reporters.

This time too, there were criticisms since the face of the leader was covered with a white towel ahead of unveiling. However, when asked about it, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar denied any insult to the late leader. He said “The statue was not unveiled today. It was done already. Following certain views from party cadre, the statue has been replaced and the leaders paid homage.”

