All arrangements in place to tackle Cyclone Gaja, says TN minister Udhayakumar

The cyclone which has changed its course thrice already is now expected to hit the coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on the night of November 15.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday said all arrangements for facing cyclone ‘Gaja’ are in place in the coastal districts. 

The cyclone which has changed its course thrice already is now expected to hit the coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on the night of November 15. However, officials are closely monitoring its course.  All officials would reach the districts allotted to them by Tuesday evening.  

Addressing a press meet here, the minister said so far, 2,559 places have been identified as prone to be affected by the cyclonic storm and 410-member strong inter-departmental zonal teams are already monitoring the situation in the respective districts. Totally,  22,495 first responders, including 7,158 women, are ready for relief and rescue operations.

Stating that areas located within 25 km of the coast are regarded as prone, the minister added necessary steps have been taken to tackle any situation. “Enough stock of medicines and  oxygen cylinders, 236 medical teams for providing emergency treatment, 316 mobile medical teams, 315 veterinary teams, 1,454 equipment for removing fallen trees, 1,608 earth movers, 1,441 generators, 1,463 pump sets, seven HAM radios, 1,125 swimmers, 1,057 snake charmers, 1,432 rescue boats to evacuate people, and electricity board workers for setting right electrical connections, sanitary workers for removing garbage after the cyclone crossed the coast are kept ready.”

As per instructions of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, necessary safeguard measures have been put in place at all water bodies and a sufficient number of sandbags kept ready. The minister also said personnel from police and fire and rescue services are to be involved in relief and rescue operations and the Disaster Response Guards in association with Sri Sathya Sai Seva Centre and Indian Red Cross Society are also kept ready.

Udhayakumar said already eight teams of National Disaster Response Force reached Chennai, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram, Chidambaram and Nagapattinam. Similarly, four teams of TN Disaster Response Force had also reached Chennai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts.  

Milk supply ensured

Necessary arrangements for milk supply have been made. Workers and employees of various departments have been advised not to take leave, the minister said and appealed to the public to follow the do’s and don’ts given by local officials during disasters like a cyclone.

