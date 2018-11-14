Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam to launch television channel 'NewsJ' on Wednesday

MURUGANANTHAM T By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will launch NewsJ television channel, which will function as the mouthpiece of AIADMK, at a function here on Wednesday.

On September 12, both leaders launched the official website and logo for 'NewsJ' television channel. So far, the programmes of this channel have been available round-the-clock at www.newsj.tv.Since Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR are now being managed by the family members of VK Sasikala, the ruling party decided to launch their own television channel and newspaper.

Accordingly, in February, Namadhu Amma, the mouthpiece of AIADMK, was launched.