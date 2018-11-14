Home States Tamil Nadu

Iron rope of Pamban bridge snaps, one injured; vessel traffic hit

Sesu, one of the contract workers who manually lift the span of the bridge, connecting this island town with the mainland, was injured when the rope snapped and fell on him.

Published: 14th November 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

A train passing through the Pamban railway bridge at Rameswaram (Photo | Express)

By PTI

 

RAMESWARAM: An iron rope of the century-old cantilever Pamban railway bridge snapped Wednesday injuring a 45-year-old worker while it was being raised, resulting in the disruption of vessel traffic, an official said.

Sesu, one of the contract workers who manually lift the span of the bridge, connecting this island town with the mainland, was injured when the rope snapped and fell on him.

He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, a pamban port official said. The official further said it would take at least a week to repair thesea bridge and no vessel would be able to pass through it till then.

Technical experts from Chennai would arrive to restore it, he said. The Scherzer span, named after the German engineer William Donald Scherzer, is a rolling lift that helps the bridge open up to allow ships to pass.

Constructed in one of the most corrosive environments of the world, the bridge needs continuous maintenance of its metallic parts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pamban bridge Pamban railway bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp