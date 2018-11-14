Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu Government to consider providing treatment to mentally-ill prisoners

As per the manual, the State should, by a notification, constitute the Board of Visitors comprising official and non-official members at the district and sub-divisional levels.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State Health secretary to consider providing treatment to prisoners, who are suffering from mental illness in all prisons in the State and file a comprehensive status report with supporting documents, if any, by December 13.

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam gave the directive when a suo-motu taken up PIL came up for further hearing on Tuesday. The bench gave the directive after going through the report filed by R Vaigai, a senior advocate,  who was appointed as amicus curiae in the matter.

In her report, the amicus curiae said there are prisoners who are suffering serious mental illness. They should be given proper and appropriate medical treatment or should be admitted to a mental health institution. No psychiatrist is made available in the prisons to counsel them.

The amicus, while referring to chapter XXIX of the Model Prison Manual, 2016, made it clear that it is obligatory and mandatory on the part of the State prison department to ensure a separate enclosure for interaction with prisoners by the Board of Visitors.

Whenever she visited the prison, officials also accompanied her and it was the natural corollary that prisoners were not able to come out openly with their grievances, as they were under a genuine apprehension that they may be dealt with differently, later.

As per the manual, the State should, by a notification, constitute the Board of Visitors comprising official and non-official members at the district and sub-divisional levels. The visitor, immediately after such conversation with the prisoner, shall inform the board chairman in writing about what transpired, the report said.

Bench, Bar bid farewell to judge

CHENNAI: The Bench and the Bar of Madras High Court bade farewell to Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, the second seniormost judge, who has been transferred to High Court in Madhya Pradesh. With his transfer, the strength of the Bench here has reduced to 61 against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Justice Ramesh was elevated as a judge of Karnataka High Court in September 2003 and transferred to Allahabad High Court in February 2015.

He was later transferred to Madras High Court and he assumed office on April 11, 2016. He was also appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court twice for a short spell in 2017 and 2018.

