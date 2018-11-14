Home States Tamil Nadu

Mahabalipuram-Marakkanam East Coast Road to turn four-lane

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A year after Tamil Nadu government granted ‘in principle’ approval to upgrade the East Coast Road (ECR), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to widen the 61.4km-stretch from Mahabalipuram to Marakkanam into a four-lane road.

NHAI recently invited bids to widen a part of ECR at an estimated cost of Rs 1209 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Feeder Routes). 

According to official documents, the existing road has a width of seven to 14 metres from Mahabalipuram up to  Marakkanam. It will be widened to 60 to 70 metres with service lanes at select locations. 

The work is to be carried out in two phases. The widening of the 31km-stretch between Mahabalipuram and Mugaiyur is to be taken up at the cost of Rs 617.47 crore and the 30.4km-stretch from Mugaiyur to Marakkanam at a cost of Rs 592.44 crore. The proposed road has been designed with the objective of eliminating U-turns to prevent accidents.  

The Mahabalipuram-Mugaiyur stretch will get vehicular underpasses and grade separators at 14 locations. Similarly, vehicular underpasses will be provided at 11 locations between Mugaiyur and Marakkanam. 

“This means for every 2.5 km the ECR will have provision for U-turn through underpasses which will prevent vehicles crossing over in the main carriageway,” said NHAI officials.

In addition, the road curves in the 60.4 km-stretch will be straightened with new roads and bypass roads. 

Three bypass roads for a total length of 12.7 km would be built at Vengapakkam (3.32 km), Meiyur (4.38 km) and Gundumanicherry - Koovathur (5 km) as part of the realignment of the road between  Mahabalipuram and Mugaiyur. 

The road curves between Mugaiyur and Marakkanam are to be straightened at 13 locations for a length of 13.9 km at Mugaiyur, Vilambur, Kadapakkam and Marakkanam.

“Survey work for the 30 km-stretch between Marakkanam and Puducherry is being completed. The stretch will be taken up in another few months,” added NHAI sources. 

Presently, the ECR has four lanes in the 44km-stretch from Tiruvanmiyur to Mamallapuram, maintained by Tamil Nadu Road Development Company, a separate venture of State highways wing. 

Though the widening of the 690km-ECR into a four lane-road was proposed in 2009 at an estimated cost of Rs 1400 crore, the Tamil Nadu government did not give approval as the project was not considered financially viable. It was stated that the road may not attract adequate traffic to generate revenue.

After an inordinate delay, the State government has granted 'in principle' approval to NHAI for upgrading the road, following which NHAI has decided to take up the widening works. Subsequently, ECR has been renumbered from SH-49 to NH 332.  

The proposed 61.4 km-road widening work is expected to provide an alternative route for travellers heading to Nagapattinam and other coastal regions, thereby decongesting the Chennai - Tiruchy National Highway

Road infra 

  • The 44 km ECR from Tiruvanmiyur - Mahabalipuram has four lanes.

  • Mahabalipuram - Marakkanam (61.4 km) to be widened into four-lane.

  • The 30 km stretch of Marakkanam - Puducherry to be taken up during the second phase.

  • The 150 km  Puducherry - Nagapattinam ECR being widened by NHAI.

  • In another two years, 273-km ECR from Akkarai to Nagapattinam will have four lanes.

  • The road will provide an alternative route to Thanjavur and other coastal regions.

  • Road from Mahabalipuram renumbered as NH332.

  • Project details: 

  • The 61.4 km road from Mahabalipuram to Marakkanam to widened into four-lane at the cost of Rs 1,209 crore.

  • Vehicular underpass and grade separators to be provided at 25 locations, to prevent 'U' turns.

  • Service lanes at 11 places for a total length of 13.65  km.

  • 27,430 trees to be planted.

  • Bus shelters to be built at 51 locations.

  • kurlax
    welcome news as the city is getting congested
    15 days ago reply
