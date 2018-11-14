Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT order imposing Rs 2-crore costs on Tamil Nadu Public Works Department stayed

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the operation of a common order dated October 31 of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi imposing Rs 2 crore as costs on Tamil Nadu Public Works Department for its alleged failure to remove encroachments along the banks of Cooum and Adyar rivers and Buckingham Canal and ensure their proper maintenance.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy granted the stay while passing interim orders on an appeal from PWD. 

“The penalty and costs is stayed,” the bench said and ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable by four weeks.

It was submitted in the appeal that the NGT had passed the order on the assumption and on the mistaken fact that the work has not been undertaken or delayed by the department. On the other hand, the department is taking all steps necessary to protect the water bodies and the canals in issue. Imposition of such exemplary costs will have a very detrimental effect on the petitioner department and also on the State exchequer and would not assist in the promotion of public interest or environment.

Eviction of encroachments in Adyar and Cooum are in progress. With regard to Buckingham Canal, it will be taken up soon after completion of the eviction in two rivers.

So far, 4,161 and 7,166 encroachments have been removed and the evictees rehabilitated from the two rivers respectively, the appeal said and sought to quash the October 31 order of NGT. The interim prayer is to stay its operation, which is now granted.

