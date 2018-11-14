Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to EC for Thiruvarur, Thiruparankundram bypolls

The assembly seats of the two constituencies had fallen vacant after the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi of Thiruvarur and AIADMK MLA A K Bose from Thiruparankundram. 

Published: 14th November 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench sought reply from the Chief Election Officer of Tamil Nadu on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for conducting by-election to Thiruparankundram and Thiruvarur constituencies.The litigant, K K Ramesh, a resident of Madurai, submitted that according to Representation of the People Act, 1951, when a member of the legislative assembly dies, a by-election should be conducted in the constituency within six months.

However, the Tamil Nadu government requested the election commission to postpone the by-elections in Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies, citing heavy rains as a reason, and the prediction of rain cannot be considered a valid reason for postponing a by-election, the petitioner argued.

He submitted that the real reason behind the Tamil Nadu government’s hesitation to conduct the by-elections is that the results of the by-election might lead to the failure of Tamil Nadu government in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2019.

Submitting thus, the litigant prayed the court for direction to the election commission to conduct the by-election to the two constituencies. Hearing the plea, a Bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu, directed the Chief Election Officer of Tamil Nadu to file an affidavit containing details of steps taken to conduct by-election to the two constituencies and the time schedule framed for the same by November 26. The assembly seats of the two constituencies had fallen vacant after the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi (Thiruvarur) and AIADMK MLA A K Bose (Thiruparankundram).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bypoll Thiruvarur constituency Thiruparankundram constituency Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp