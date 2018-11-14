Tamil Isai Sangam property row: HC refuses to interfere in order against Chettinad group chairman Muthiah

By PTI

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court Tuesday refused to interfere in the Revenue Divisonal Officer's (RDO) order directing industrialist M A M R Muthiah to hand over the property of Tamil Isai Sangam here to its manager A S Palaniappan.

Justice G Jayachandran said the chairman of Chettinad group Muthiah had tried illegal means to take possession of the property from Palaniappan, who was residing there, and moved the court against the August 24 order of the RDO.

The order had directed Mutiah to handover possession of the property to the Manager who had been in physical possession of the property until May 28,2017 and to the Rani Meyammai Chettinad Trust.

Both the parties had complained of criminal intimidation and trespass against each other and the police had submitted a report to the RDO expressing concern over breach of peace in the wake of the rivalry.

Following this, the RDO had intervened and passed the order directing Muthiah to hand over the property to Palaniappan.

Hearing the petition against the order, the judge said Muthiah had not resorted to legal means to prove his claim over the property in question.