Tamil Nadu government should foil construction of check dams on Palar: Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government should take steps to stop the check dams proposed to be constructed on Palar by Andhra Pradesh, Anbumani Ramadoss, MP, said on Tuesday.

He said it was shocking to see reports on the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to construct 21 check dams across the river at Kuppam, which is Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Assembly constituency.

The ‘lethargic attitude’ of TN government to the decision is condemnable. Construction of the check dams will severely affect the drinking water and agricultural needs of the northern districts. Nearly `41.70 crore has been allocated to build new check dams and strengthen the old ones.

The Andhra government had constructed 22 check dams on Palar in the last four-and-a-half years though the river flows only 32 km in that State. When the construction was on, TN government kept quiet without taking any efforts, Anbumani alleged.