Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government should foil construction of check dams on Palar: Anbumani Ramadoss

Tamil Nadu government should take steps to stop the check dams proposed to be constructed on Palar by Andhra Pradesh, Anbumani Ramadoss, MP, said on Tuesday.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Anbumani Ramadoss

Former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government should take steps to stop the check dams proposed to be constructed on Palar by Andhra Pradesh, Anbumani Ramadoss, MP, said on Tuesday.

He said it was shocking to see reports on the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to construct 21 check dams across the river at Kuppam, which is Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Assembly constituency.

The ‘lethargic attitude’ of TN government to the decision is condemnable. Construction of the check dams will severely affect the drinking water and agricultural needs of the northern districts. Nearly `41.70 crore has been allocated to build new check dams and strengthen the old ones.

The Andhra government had constructed 22 check dams on Palar in the last four-and-a-half years though the river flows only 32 km in that State. When the construction was on, TN government kept quiet without taking any efforts, Anbumani alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp