Three juveniles held for videographing, threatening Tiruchy school teacher 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three teenaged boys were arrested allegedly for videographing a woman without her knowledge. They have been handed over to Juvenile Justice Board for further enquiry.

According to police, a 31-year-old school teacher in Vaiyampatti spotted a letter at her doorstep on Monday evening.

The anonymous letter stated that she had been video-graphed while taking bath and threatened to make it public. She then approached Vaiyampatti police and lodged a complaint.

Investigations revealed that three students in the locality aged 16 and 17 were involved in the issue. One of the students, who was the teacher’s neighbour, had shot the video along with his brother and a friend.

All three of them were arrested and charged under multiple sections of IPC including 354c, 507, 509 and 294 for voyeurism and threatening a woman.

A police officer said since all the three were aged below 18 years, they were lodged in the government observation home in Tiruchy. Following the Juvenile Justice Board’s guidelines, further actions shall be taken on the issue.