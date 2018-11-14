Home States Tamil Nadu

Three juveniles held for videographing, threatening Tiruchy school teacher 

Three teenaged boys were arrested allegedly for videographing a woman without her knowledge. They have been handed over to Juvenile Justice Board for further enquiry. 

Published: 14th November 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three teenaged boys were arrested allegedly for videographing a woman without her knowledge. They have been handed over to Juvenile Justice Board for further enquiry. 

According to police, a 31-year-old school teacher in Vaiyampatti spotted a letter at her doorstep on Monday evening.

The anonymous letter stated that she had been video-graphed while taking bath and threatened to make it public. She then approached Vaiyampatti police and lodged a complaint.

Investigations revealed that three students in the locality aged 16 and 17 were involved in the issue. One of the students, who was the teacher’s neighbour, had shot the video along with his brother and a friend.

All three of them were arrested and charged under multiple sections of IPC including 354c, 507, 509 and 294 for voyeurism and threatening a woman.

A police officer said since all the three were aged below 18 years, they were lodged in the government observation home in Tiruchy. Following the Juvenile Justice Board’s guidelines, further actions shall be taken on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp