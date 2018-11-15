Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja is not expected to weaken: Tamil Nadu Weatherman

Tamil Nadu has set up 936 emergency call numbers, 405 ambulances and 41 two-wheelers to handle any crisis caused by Cyclone Gaja.

Published: 15th November 2018

Cyclone Gaja

Gaja will be make landfall in Tamil Nadu. (Photo |EPS)

By Online Desk

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman has come up with special updates on Cyclone Gaja, which is likely to make a landfall between 8 pm and 11 pm on Thursday night in Nagapattinam district.

In a Facebook post, the Tamil Nadu Weatherman predicted that Cyclone Gaja is not expected to weaken and is expected to cross between Cuddalore and Vedaranayam as a strong Cyclone with winds clocking 100-120 km/hr.

His Facebook post reads, "Low shear on its path and with ideal SST, Severe Cyclone Gaja is not expected to Weaken and instead going to cross between Cuddalore and Vedaranayam as a strong Cyclone with winds clocking 100-120 km/hr around late / mid night today."

ALSO READ: Cyclone Gaja LIVE UPDATES

He further said, "This is now comparable to Vardah. The areas of Nagapattinam, Tiruvaruar, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivangaga, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai are the critical districts to be in alert in particular Nagapattinam also to an extent nearby district of Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai. Nagapattinam district, particularly around Vedaranayam will see very high winds of around 100-120 km/hr at the time of landfall. The landfall location most likely to be around Nagai and Vedarnayam.

"Cyclone Gaja has been exhibiting tight wrapping of bands and now it is not expected to weaken before landfall as expected earlier instead will make landfall as a Severe Cyclone. Its located at 150-175 kms away from the Tamil Nadu coast, assuming it is coming at speed of 25-30 km/hr. It will take around 6 hours. Hence, Cyclone Gaja crossing the coast is likely around late night /mid-night today and the process might extend into early hours of 16th November."

As Gaja storm is expected to cross the coast on Thursday night, the revenue department has advised the transport ministry to halt the bus services from 6 pm Thursday till 6 am Friday, in six districts. 

District administrators have been advised by the Tamil Nadu government to cut electricity supply and the telephone connections in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalur and Ramanathapuram.

As precautionary measures, Tamil Nadu has set up 936 emergency call numbers and employed 405 ambulances and 41 two-wheelers to handle any crisis.

Since there will be no electricity nor telephone connection, the public can listen to the radios if they wish to stay informed about the storm updates.

