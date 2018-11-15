OPS to inaugurate 2-day symposium on developed inclusive cities
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate a two-day symposium on ‘Reimagining Inclusive Cities’ in Chennai on Thursday.
Published: 15th November 2018 08:11 AM | Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:11 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate a two-day symposium on ‘Reimagining Inclusive Cities’ in Chennai on Thursday. A release said the symposium is organised by Tamil Nadu government and government of Germany. The event will focus on planning, land, housing and infrastructure. Over 50 delegates will participate.