TN government told to consider lab association’s plea on space cap on clinics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider within four weeks, a representation from Tamil Nadu Medical Laboratories Association seeking to modify a condition relating to fixation of minimum space for establishing clinical laboratories. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana gave the directive while disposing of a writ petition from the association, by its president T Kannan.

The petition sought to stay the operation of a proviso to Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulations) Rules, 2018, which came into force from June 4 last, in so far as it required minimum space for all clinical laboratories situated in rural and urban areas and to maintain the standards prescribed by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

The proviso stipulated that for establishing a clinic in rural areas, a minimum of 500 sq.ft. shall be provided for sample collection, first-aid room and for processing and preparation of reports. It is 700 to 1,500 sq. ft. for clinics in urban areas.Petitioner association contended that the stipulation is arbitrary and it has been brought in only to support rich corporate companies. It is discriminatory and hence denied equality as enshrined in the Constitution, it said.