3507 pedestrian deaths spur stringent measures from Tamil Nadu government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Road Safety Council has directed authorities concerned to remove the encroachments on footpaths across the State so as to improve the safety of pedestrians.

Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar presided over the meeting held at Secretariat on Thursday wherein the authorities listed out various causes of accidents in the last few years.

“As many as 3507 pedestrians were killed in 2017. Officials in all relevant departments should take serious measures to remove the encroachments on foothpaths,” said the statement.

Stressing the necessity to provide proper signage boards, officials have been instructed to place suitable caution boards wherever road repair works are being carried out by highways and municipal administration.

In order to prevent head-on collision of vehicles on curves, the Council has directed the authorities of state highways to identify the locations to provide the median at the centres. Besides, it also advised state and national highways to set up truck parking bays on all the roads.

“Efforts made by the government have resulted in a drop of 26 per cent in fatal accidents between January and October compared to last year. While 14,077 persons were killed between January and October 2017, the number came down to 10,378 this year,” added the statement.

The Transport department has also temporarily suspended about 2.77 lakh driving licenses from January to October this year for various violations including drunken driving, use of mobile phones while driving and not wearing a helmet.

Of the total deaths, while 32 per cent of victims were two-wheeler riders, 25 per cent were four wheelers and 75 two-wheelers deaths were attributed to driving without helmets, added the statement.

20.31 Lakh new diabetic cases between 2012-18

CHENNAI: Among 4.66 crore people screened for diabetes under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases from July 2012 to September 2018 in Tamil Nadu, 20.31 lakh people were found to have diabetes.

A release from the State Health Department said that of 4.66 crore people screened under the National Programme For Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, 20.31 lakh new diabetic cases were detected.

Also, the Amma Arogya Thittam for screening women under 30 years and above at PHCs will be extended to another 100 centres, the release added. On the occasion of the World Diabetes Day, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar inaugurated the Institute of Diabetology at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

The ministers also inaugurated a signature campaign to spread awareness about diabetes. Also, a cooking festival, where diet for diabetes was recommended, was organised.