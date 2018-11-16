Anna University announces rescheduled dates for exams cancelled due to Cyclone Gaja

By Online Desk

It was earlier announced that Anna University examinations which were scheduled on 15th and 16th November were cancelled due to the Cyclone Gaja.

Now, Anna University has come out with a statement along with rescheduled dates for the exams that were supposed to be held on 15th November (Thursday) and 16th November (Friday).

The statement from the Anna University office of the controller of examinations has mentioned that exams that were supposed to take place on 15th November (both Forenoon and Afternoon papers) are now rescheduled to 22nd November (Thursday).

The exams that were scheduled to happen on 16th November (both Forenoon and Afternoon papers) are now rescheduled to 13th December (Friday).

The statement reads, "It is informed that theory examinations scheduled on 15.11.2018 and 16.11.2018 of November/December 2018 Examinations of Anna University pertaining to all Affiliated Colleges of the UG and PG Degree Programmes are rescheduled due to Cyclone. The details are given below. This may please be brought to the notice of the students, staff and all concerned.

Dates of exams originally scheduled Rescheduled Date of Examination 15.11.2018 F.N and A.N - Thursday 22.11.2018 F.N and A.N - Thursday 16.11.2018 F.N and A.N - Friday 13.12.2018 F.N and A.N - Thursday

Over 80,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas as severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' crossed Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, bringing with it heavy rains in the coastal region.

Gusty winds due to the cyclonic storm resulted in hundreds of trees and electricity poles being uprooted in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts. According to PTI, the storm has so far claimed 11 lives.