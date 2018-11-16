CM honoured at temple kumbhabhishekam

By Express News Service

SALEM : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami received the traditional Poornakumbham honour while participating in the kumbhabhishekam at the Mahamariamman Temple at Ammapalayam in Thevur near Edappadi, on Thursday. Palaniswami, accompanied by ministers P Thangamani and K C Karuppannan, offered prayers at the temple.

The chief minister was in town to participate in a slew of events in Salem and Namakkal districts over the next four days. He arrived here by road from Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday night. At the temple on Thursday, he was received with a warm welcome by the students of Thevur Government Higher Secondary School.

He also received petitions from the public before returning to his residence on Nedunchalai Nagar.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will conduct a review meeting with Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) officials regarding Smart City projects. Later, he was scheduled to visit the party office at Omalur. On Saturday, he will inaugurate the Mecheri-Nangavalli Dedicated Water Supply Scheme and lay foundation stones for various schemes, besides distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

He was also set to inaugurate a primary health centre (PHC) at Savariyur in Avathur panchayat.

On Sunday, Palaniswami will inaugurate an overbridge constructed at Steel Plant main road on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway.

EPS extends National Press Day greetings to journalists

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended greetings to the Fourth Estate on the occasion of National Press Day on Friday. Recalling the welfare measures being implemented for presspersons by the Tamil Nadu government, the Chief Minister, in his message, hailed the service of newspapers and television channels in taking welfare programmes of the government to people. ENS