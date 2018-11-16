Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Cuddalore braces for more rain as authorities take precautionary methods

 Cuddalore port authorities raised Flag No 9, signifying prediction of heavy damage from cyclone Gaja, on Thursday.

Cuddalore coast remained deserted on Thursday due to the cyclone scare. | Express Photo Services

CUDDALORE: Cuddalore port authorities raised Flag No 9, signifying prediction of heavy damage from cyclone Gaja, on Thursday. There were light showers in the afternoon, and the district administration had already taken the necessary precautions. All government offices were also open for the entire day.    

Though Cyclone Gaja is not likely to hit the district, authorities warned of heavy rainfall that will be part of the cyclone. Since the district shares its borders in the south with Nagapattinam, authorities are not taking any chances.      

On Thursday, by 4 pm, almost all shops were shut due to government notification ordering the closure of all institutions, including private ones. Most of the roads were empty in the empty due to ‘Gaja’ scare and officials constantly patrolled the roads as part of preemptive measures.

Intermittent showers since the afternoon on Thursday too prompted everyone to reach their homes early.   

Industries Minister MC Sampath, hailing from Panruti in the district and also the MLA of Cuddalore, briefed on the preparedness. Cuddalore District Monitoring Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with the senior revenue officials, carried out a complete audit.

He ordered all officials to keep their government offices open throughout the night and carry out their work in case of emergencies.

Bedi also urged all officials to ensure that the district is disaster-free. Officers, along with senior revenue officials, inspected fibre boats, hand saws and generators that were kept in each of the disaster rescue centres. All rescue centres have also been provided provisions for preparing food, such as rice bags and clean water.   

An IMD press release regarding rainfall cautioned over damage to power and communication lines, major damage to kutcha houses and minor damage to pucca roads. The release also said there could be breaking of tree branches and uprooting of large avenue trees.

Damage to paddy crops, banana and orchards, seawater inundation in low lying areas after erosion of Kutcha embankments were also predicted.

