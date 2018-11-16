Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Protecting salt and boats priority in Kodiyakkarai

Workers in salt pans situated on the way to Kodiyakkarai had a frantic day covering produce using tarpaulin and other materials to protect it from rainfall.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A group of workers packing salt at a salt pan in Kodiyakarai, in an attempt to despatch a consignment ahead of the landfall of cyclone Gaja. | Express Photo Services

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The otherwise busy Kodiyakkarai wore a deserted look on Thursday as police warned the fishermen and other labourers not to venture anywhere near the seashore till further announcement.

Around 1500 labourers, who are into fishing at Kodiyakkarai, returned to their native places as they were rendered jobless for the past three days and also likely not to find no employment till Friday.

Fishermen dragged boats using tractors to places away from the sea so that waves do not pull them back. 

V Kathirvel, president of Kodiyakkarai boat owners association, said, “We asked the labourers to go to their villages and return only after normalcy returns. They are reeling under financial trouble as they did not have jobs for the past three days. They may return for work next day after Gaja made landfall.”

Workers in salt pans situated on the way to Kodiyakkarai had a frantic day covering produce using tarpaulin and other materials to protect it from rainfall. It is said that about 3 lakh tonnes of salt, worth `20 crores, is facing rain threat here. However, racing against the bad weather, a group of workers led by Marimuthu was seen packing salt in packets to sending them in lorries.

Marimuthu said, “We are doing this packing job as usual like any other day. We have to send salt in lorries as per the orders that have been placed. The problem because of the cyclone threat is that many workers did not turn up for work on Thursday. This has made us to work extra hours doing packing.”

Another worker, who was covering salt with tarpaulin, said “Only if the rainfall is at certain level, it could escape. Otherwise, it will be a loss.”

Workers asked to leave for native villages Kathirvel, president of Kodiyakkarai boat owners association, said, “We have asked the labourers to go to their villages and come back only after normalcy returns. They are reeling under financial trouble as they did not have any job for the past three days.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp