Cyclone Gaja: Protecting salt and boats priority in Kodiyakkarai

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The otherwise busy Kodiyakkarai wore a deserted look on Thursday as police warned the fishermen and other labourers not to venture anywhere near the seashore till further announcement.

Around 1500 labourers, who are into fishing at Kodiyakkarai, returned to their native places as they were rendered jobless for the past three days and also likely not to find no employment till Friday.

Fishermen dragged boats using tractors to places away from the sea so that waves do not pull them back.

V Kathirvel, president of Kodiyakkarai boat owners association, said, “We asked the labourers to go to their villages and return only after normalcy returns. They are reeling under financial trouble as they did not have jobs for the past three days. They may return for work next day after Gaja made landfall.”

Workers in salt pans situated on the way to Kodiyakkarai had a frantic day covering produce using tarpaulin and other materials to protect it from rainfall. It is said that about 3 lakh tonnes of salt, worth `20 crores, is facing rain threat here. However, racing against the bad weather, a group of workers led by Marimuthu was seen packing salt in packets to sending them in lorries.

Marimuthu said, “We are doing this packing job as usual like any other day. We have to send salt in lorries as per the orders that have been placed. The problem because of the cyclone threat is that many workers did not turn up for work on Thursday. This has made us to work extra hours doing packing.”

Another worker, who was covering salt with tarpaulin, said “Only if the rainfall is at certain level, it could escape. Otherwise, it will be a loss.”

