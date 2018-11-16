Cyclone Gaja strikes Tamil Nadu coast past midnight, makes landfall in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: After hours of anxiety for residents in Nagapattinam district, cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ started making landfall as a severe cyclonic storm at 12.30 am on Friday between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam.

Contrary to initial predictions, it did not weaken as it neared the coast, rather it was expected to cross, delivering wind speeds of a 120 kmph that would make it the strongest storm in delta region of Karaikal and Nagapattinam in the last 25 years.

It was expected to take two to three hours for ‘Gaja’ to completely cross over into the interior districts of the state.

As of 11.30pm on Thursday, the State government had evacuated 72,498 people living in the coastal stretches of Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts. In Nagapattinam, 44,087 people were moved to 102 relief centres.

Friday was declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Cuddalore, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur K Satyagopal, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, said Gaja was of similar intensity to severe cyclonic storm Vardah that struck in December 2016.

However, he noted the place where it was likely to make landfall was not too populated.

“Unlike Vardah, Gaja may not have such an adverse impact. However, power infrastructure may take a beating,” he said. Revenue minister RB Udhayakumar said the government had taken all steps to minimise damage.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said the storm had moved slowly over six hours leading to a delay in time of landfall. Met officials said the outer band of the system entered the coast at about 9 pm on Thursday when intense rainfall commenced.

Earlier, Nagapattinam saw a scramble of residents stocking up on fuel and food supplies. Buses to the district were stopped or services reduced.

Electricity was cut by 5 pm in some parts, as a precautionary measure. The storm warning signal cage was raised to ‘Number 10’ (Great Danger) with sources saying this last happened when Cyclone Thane hit Tamil Nadu in December 2011.

Exams postponed, power supply cut

Some trains to Rameswaram, Tiruchy, and Madurai were cancelled

The power supply was cut by 6 pm as a precaution in parts of key coastal districts ahead of the storm making landfall

Anna University examinations, scheduled for November 15 and postponed due to cyclone Gaja, have been rescheduled for November 22.

1070, 1077, 1031 are the control room numbers to call for aid.