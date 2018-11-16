Hostility in Andhra Pradesh sends Nagapattinam and Karaikal fishermen to Chennai

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/ KARAIKAL: Around 160 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Karaikal who were unable to return to the respective shores after an alleged intense confrontation with Andhra fishermen headed to the fishing harbour in Kasimedu in Chennai on Thursday.

At least 12 mechanized boats with 120 fishermen from Karaikal have not returned to the shore while four boats with 40 fishermen have not returned to Nagapattinam.

When they sought asylum in Krishnapattinam Port in Nellore district, they were allegedly confronted by Andhra fishermen who demanded money for ripping off their nets, “When we requested for an access and asylum in Krishnapattinam Port, we were confronted by the local fishers who demanded money for ripping their nets. We told them we do not have any idea about it.

Then, they told us their nets were ripped by Tamil Nadu fishermen on July 7.

“After telling them that they had got the wrong people, we set our course to Chennai since we cannot expect a fair treatment from the Andhra fishermen” said K Murugannatham, a fisher from Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal district, who is currently in Kasimedu