Machinery in place to take on Cyclone Gaja in Ramnad

Following cyclone alert, Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram wore a deserted look on Thursday. | (Ponmalar | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ahead of cyclone Gaja making the landfall, district monitoring officer-cum-chairman of Handicrafts Development Corporation B Chandra Mohan along with Collector K Veera Raghava Rao and Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena, reviewed the district’s preparedness here on Thursday.

The monitoring officer inspected low-lying areas, multi-functional cyclone shelters and district emergency operation centre and chaired a review meeting organised by the district administration to discuss the preparations with officials of various departments.

He instructed personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police department to be ready to handle any situation. 

Speaking to media persons, Mohan advised people to avoid travelling while the cyclone crosses the district.

“People should close doors and windows and not park their vehicles under trees. They should stock necessary medicine, candles and torch lights and ensure that the livestock are moved to a safe place,” he added.

Since the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Gaja would make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban, the district administration had been taking various precautionary measures to handle the cyclone for the last three days. 

Ham radio comms established  

CUDDALORE: Amid concerns over Cyclone Gaja, Ham radio communication was set up at the Cuddalore district collectorate. It was set up by Active Hams Amateur Radio Society, which has carried out several rescue efforts, including the Kerala flood rescue mission earlier this year.

A group of eight ham radio operators from AARS-KL reached here on Thursday to handle emergency communications that might be required during Cyclone Gaja as per request from Cuddalore district authorities.

All are well-experienced Community Rescue Volunteers (CRV), having handled critical emergency situations in the past.  

Pamban port raises warning Signal ‘8’ 

RAMANATHAPURAM: After close to two decades, a cyclone warning signal 8 was raised in the Pamban port with Gaja making a landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban of Ramanathapuram district here in the early hours of Friday.

The signal means that a severe cyclone would be crossing the coast and that the port would experience a storm of great intensity.

Usually, signal 1 to 5 are raised in the Pamban port when a cyclone makes a landfall over Tamil Nadu coastal districts. The staff of the port now raised the signal 8 after two decades, expecting a severe cyclonic storm in the district.

Rly readies equipment to shield services

MADURAI: In order to ensure smooth train services post-cyclone Gaja, the Madurai division of Southern Railway told the section engineers and junior engineers to make themselves available at headquarters or patrolling stations located between Tiruchy and Rameswaram junctions.

Public Relations Officer R Veerasamy said tree-cutting machines and motor trolleys would be made available to clear the trees that might fall on to the tracks during the cyclone.

The officials were told to coordinate with State government officials for weather reports in order to identify vulnerable areas near the coast. 

