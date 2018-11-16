Madras HC orders notice on plea to look after late Jayalalithaa's property

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities concerned on an appeal praying appointment of a caretaker to look after the property, running to more than Rs 900 crore, of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose, before which an appeal from two AIADMK North Chennai cadres -- K Pugazhendi and P Janakiraman -- came up for hearing on Thursday, ordered notice to Jayalalithaa's heirs Deepa and Deepak, returnable by November 28.

The appeal prayed the court to appoint an administrator and an official trustee to manage the movable and immovable property, left behind by Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5, 2016.

Under the Administrators General Act of 1963, either an individual or a group of people can be appointed to administer the estate of the deceased, they claimed.

The appellants said that if they are granted Letter of Administration, they will administer the property, after making a full and true inventory of the property and file a report before the court.

Originally, a writ petition in this connection was filed by the duo in 2017 and it was dismissed by a single judge. Challenging this, they filed the present appeal.