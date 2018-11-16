Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders notice on plea to look after late Jayalalithaa's property

Madras HC bench ordered notice to Jayalalithaa's heirs Deepa and Deepak, returnable by November 28.

Published: 16th November 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the authorities concerned on an appeal praying appointment of a caretaker to look after the property, running to more than Rs 900 crore, of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose, before which an appeal from two AIADMK North Chennai cadres -- K Pugazhendi and P Janakiraman -- came up for hearing on Thursday, ordered notice to Jayalalithaa's heirs Deepa and Deepak, returnable by November 28.

The appeal prayed the court to appoint an administrator and an official trustee to manage the movable and immovable property, left behind by Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5, 2016.

Under the Administrators General Act of 1963, either an individual or a group of people can be appointed to administer the estate of the deceased, they claimed.

The appellants said that if they are granted Letter of Administration, they will administer the property, after making a full and true inventory of the property and file a report before the court.

Originally, a writ petition in this connection was filed by the duo in 2017 and it was dismissed by a single judge. Challenging this, they filed the present appeal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp