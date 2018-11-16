Home States Tamil Nadu

Swine Flu outbreak in Tamil Nadu: Three more die in Coimbatore, toll at 55

Three more persons died of swine flu at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday; two others succumbed to ‘mystery’ fever.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three more persons died of swine flu at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday; two others succumbed to ‘mystery’ fever.

This pushed the fever death toll in the district to 55 this year.

According to sources, S Sivarajan (52), of Kovilmedu near Saibaba colony, Mechammal (67), of NSN Palayam, and S Padmavathi (70), of Athipalli in Gudalur in Nilgiris district, died of swine flu; A Nizar Ahamed, of Pallapatti in Karur district, Dicky (20) from Bihar (employed as a labourer at a private concern in Saravanampatti) died of ‘mystery’ fever.

As of now, 37 patients were receiving treatment for swine flu, six for dengue and 89 for viral fever at CMCH. However, sources at the CMCH said that people came to the hospital only after the fever had worsened severely.

“H1N1 flu and dengue are not alarming and can be cured if people approach a government hospital nearby at the early stage,” said a doctor.

City health officer of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) advised people with flu symptoms to stay at a safe distance from others so as to not let it spread; they should avoid shaking hands and must cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

