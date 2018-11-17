Cyclone Gaja: Coastal Tamil Nadu districts limp back to normalcy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swift evacuation of 82,000 people living in vulnerable areas in record four hours and well-planned disaster management mechanism has ensured there is minimal life and property loss during the landfall of severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’, the strongest storm experienced by the delta region in the last 25 years.

Though a full estimate of damage caused is yet to be ascertained as the focus is on restoration, authorities say there is nothing major to worry about. Compared to the devastation caused by cyclone Vardah in 2016, the Gaja damage was kept at a minimum.

However, places such as Athirampattinam, Vedaranyam, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkotai bore the brunt of the cyclone, suffering heavy damage. Access to many areas was cut off due to inundation, fallen trees and electric poles.

A total of 17 deaths were reported, of which 13 were declared by the government and causes of other deaths were being examined. Minister RB Udhayakumar applauded the disaster management authorities and ground teams for doing a commendable job.

He said the quantum of the damage would be ascertained in a couple of days and the district authorities were asked to submit a detailed report.

“A total of 81,948 people were moved into relief centres before cyclone Gaja hit the Tamil Nadu coast past Thursday midnight. Proper food, sanitation and health facilities are being provided,” he said and added that 1,687 huts were damaged in the storm.

K Satyagopal, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, said that but for the swift evacuation, the casualty count would have been much higher.

“We see lots of elders and children in the relief centres. Though we initially did not anticipate Gaja to make landfall as several cyclones clock top speed of about 125 kmph, the preparedness was never compromised,” he said.

Navy SENDS SHIPS

CHENNAI: Indian Navy has diverted two ships Chetlat and Cheriam to Karaikal to render any assistance to the State authorities as required for disaster relief operations.

Three navy vessels Darshak, Carnicobar and Coradivh are standby at Chennai and INS Ranvir and Khanjar at Vizag are to augment relief efforts at short notice. A helicopter sortie was made from INS Parundu to assess the effect of cyclone Gaja’ damage in and around Ramanathapuram.