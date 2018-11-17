Home States Tamil Nadu

Relief operations after Cyclone Gaja on war footing, will send report to Centre soon: Tamil Nadu CM

During the telephonic conversation, the CM explained that relief works were apace on a war-footing and over 82,000 persons had been moved to relief shelters. 

Published: 17th November 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami briefing media persons on the relief and rescue operations following cyclone Gaja, in Salem on Friday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking stock of the situation in districts affected by Gaja, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday directed the district administrations to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war-footing while deputing senior ministers to monitor and expedite relief works. He also said a detailed report on the damage would be sent to the Centre soon. 

Putting the death toll in rain-related incidents at 13, Palaniswami said Rs 10 lakh each would be given as solatium to the bereaved families. Similarly, Rs 1 lakh each would be given to those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered minor injuries.  

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up the CM and enquired him about the situation in the cyclone-affected areas and assured all possible assistance from the Centre in mitigating the situation arising due to the cyclone.

The Union Minister also directed the Home Secretary to monitor the situation and provide all help to the State administration.

During the telephonic conversation, the CM explained that relief works were apace on a war-footing and over 82,000 persons had been moved to relief shelters. 

Meanwhile, in a statement here, Palaniswami said he had deputed State Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar and RB Udhayakumar to cyclone-hit districts to coordinate relief works. Already, Ministers R Kamaraj, OS Manian, MC Sampath, C Vijaya Baskar, R Doraikkannu and M Manikandan are on the ground, monitoring relief works in various districts. 

The CM said he had deputed the following senior police officers to coordinate policing in cyclone-affected areas: ADGP (hqrs) M Ravi (Thanjavur), ADGP (Welfare) P Thamarai Kannan (Tiruvarur), ADGP (Armed Police),  Mohammed Shakeel Akhter (Nagapattinam) and  ADGP (Railways) C Sylendra Babu for setting right the damaged railway lines. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp